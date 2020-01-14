Catholic World News

Fewer than 3% of Russians attend church Christmas

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the lowest frequency found in all [historically] Christian countries,” according to the report; “France, one of the most secularized, is around 5-7%.”

