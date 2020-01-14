Catholic World News

In India, hundreds of Hindu radicals protest against statue of Christ

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) has suspended the Archdiocese of Bangalore’s project to erect the nation’s tallest statue of Christ.

