Latin American bishops plead with world leaders to pursue peace

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We join together in prayer with the Pope, we reject all forms of violence and social division, and we ask the great nations of the world, in particular their rulers, for mutual respect, harmony and good understanding, and not to spare every effort to avoid a scenario of greater tension,” the leaders of the Episcopal Conference of Latin America (CELAM) said in the wake of US-Iran tensions.

