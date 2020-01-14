Catholic World News

Record number of tourists and pilgrims in the Holy Land

January 14, 2020

Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: “We hope that the number of pilgrims will continue to grow, and I would even dare say that pilgrims themselves are a deterrent to any explicit forms of conflict,” said Father Francesco Patton, OFM, the Custos (Franciscan superior) of the Holy Land.

