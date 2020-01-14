Catholic World News

Pope Francis would rather give his life ‘than change the law on celibacy,’ Vatican press office director recalls

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on From the Depths of Our Hearts, the new book by Pope Emeritus Benedict and Cardinal Robert Sarah, Matteo Bruni stated that “the position of Pope Francis on celibacy is well known, recalling how he said on the plane on his return from Panama: ‘I am reminded of that phrase of Saint Paul VI: ‘I would rather give my life than change the law on celibacy.’”

