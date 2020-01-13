Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell moved to new maximum-security prison

January 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell has been moved to a new prison, after authorities reported that a drone had approached him at the Melbourne prison where he was housed, apparently trying to capture a photograph of the jailed prelate. Cardinal Pell is now at a new location, in a maximum-security prison southwest of Melbourne.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!