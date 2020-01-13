Catholic World News

Seasoned Vatican diplomat named nuncio in France, succeeding accused prelate

January 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luigi Ventura resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct. His replacement, Archbishop Celestino Migliore, has served as Permanent Observer of the Holy See at the United Nations (2002-10), apostolic nuncio in Poland (2010-16), and apostolic nuncio in Russia (2016-20).

