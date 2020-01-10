Catholic World News

New York accepts offer to shelter homeless in empty archdiocesan buildings

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on SI Live

CWN Editor's Note: The City of New York has accepted an offer from the New York archdiocese to shelter homeless people in the buildings of parishes that have been closed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

