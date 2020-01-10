Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops denounce invalid election to National Assembly

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have rejected the election of Luis Parra as president of the National Assembly, saying that the move—orchestrated by President Nicholas Maduro, who blocked opposition leaders from entering the legislative building—is “contrary to all constitutional legality.” The bishops said the staged election was a “shameful event,” adding to the “sense of hopelessness” among the nation’s people.

