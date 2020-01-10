Catholic World News

Buffalo ex-seminarians charged with harassing diocesan official

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe this is an improper attempt to violate our clients’ First Amendment rights to engage in lawful protests at the diocese and in lawful First Amendment speech on social media,” the former seminarians’ attorney said.

