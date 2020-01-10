Catholic World News

US and Iran escalation worries Christians in the Middle East

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Iraqis hope that the violent attacks by Iran and the United States will cease and that there will be a move towards a de-escalation of tension,” said one Chaldean Catholic prelate in Iraq. “My anxiety is real, because Iran and the United States are trying to regulate their opposing views on Iraqi territory and this recent escalation represents a real danger for our people.”

