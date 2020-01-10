Vatican official rues declining respect for human dignity, sense of community in Europe

Catholic World News

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Bruno Marie Duffé is Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!