Catholic World News

Pro-life teen Nicholas Sandmann wins settlement from CNN

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The amount of the settlement was not disclosed; the Covington (KY) Catholic high school student had sought $275 million in damages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

