In Alberta, campus pro-life group wins appeal over security fees

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian province’s highest court ruled that the University of Alberta, in imposing a $17,500 security fee, violated UAlberta Pro-Life’s right to freedom of expression.

