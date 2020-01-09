Catholic World News

Chinese restrictions on Church rose after deal with Vatican, US panel reports

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A US Congressional report finds that Chinese restrictions on religious freedom increased after the signing of a secret pact with the Holy See. The report says that “local Chinese authorities subjected Catholic believers in China to increasing persecution by demolishing churches, removing crosses, and continuing to detain underground clergy.”

