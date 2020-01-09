Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen: Pope Benedict rejected secret deal with China

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen bitterly complained about the Vatican’s secret pact with China, in a letter sent to his fellow cardinals last September. In the letter, which has now become public, Cardinal Zen says that he believes the secret deal is “the same one that Pope Benedict had... refused to sign.”

