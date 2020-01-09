Catholic World News

Glorification of jihad in textbooks stokes violence against Pakistan’s religious minorities

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pakistani bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace has completed a seven-year study on education and religious freedom. “The curriculum produces students of a majority faith whose world view is largely anchored in nationalist Islamic orthodoxy,” the study found.

