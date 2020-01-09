Catholic World News

Vatican announces papal visit to Bari

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On February 23, Pope Francis will travel to the southeastern Italian city, home of St. Nicholas’ relics, and celebrate Mass with bishops from 19 Mediterranean nations. The Pontiff also visited Bari in 2018 and met with the Middle East’s Christian leaders.

