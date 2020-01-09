Catholic World News

Sisters of Mercy condemn US strike on Iranian general

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas “join with people across the world in condemning the Trump Administration’s drone strike assassination of Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds force, outside of Baghdad,” according to a recent statement. “We call on our government to reject violence and militarism and instead to engage in the hard work of diplomacy.”

