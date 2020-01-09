Catholic World News

Indonesian human rights activist charged with ‘hate speech’ after criticizing ban on Christmas Masses

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Christians were banned from celebrating Christmas in portions of the Indonesian province of West Sumatra (map). The province is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian.

