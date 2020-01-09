Catholic World News

Slavery to oneself is the ‘greatest form of bondage,’ Pope says

January 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing his Epiphany homily, Pope Francis tweeted, “Worship involves making an exodus from the greatest form of bondage: slavery to oneself. Worship means putting the Lord at the center, not ourselves.”

