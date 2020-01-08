Catholic World News

Bishop says he was given no ‘particular mission’ in troubled Buffalo diocese

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop who was appointed apostolic administrator of the Buffalo, New York diocese, following the resignation of embattled Bishop Richard Malone, reports that he was not given access to the results of a Vatican investigation of the diocese. “I was not sent with any particular mission,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger. “I was just told to be the administrator of the diocese.”

