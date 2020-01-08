Catholic World News

America’s religious order superiors condemn US killing of Iranian general

January 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Maryknoll

CWN Editor's Note: The ecumenical “Faith Statement on Escalating Violence with Iran” was issued following the US airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Signatories include the Conference of Major Superiors of Men and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, as well as several religious institutes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!