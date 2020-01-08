Catholic World News

‘Volcano about to erupt’ in Iraq, Chaldean patriarch warns

January 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 6, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako “described the critical situation in Iraq and the region as a ‘volcano about to erupt’ due to the upsetting escalation, emotional and impulsive decisions, lacking wisdom and the sense of responsibility,” according to a statement from the Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate.

