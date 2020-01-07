Catholic World News

China: new rules for all religious bodies

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government will apply strict new rules to all religious organizations, beginning on February 1. The rules require religious bodies to acknowledge the authority of the Communist Party, abiding by its regulations.

