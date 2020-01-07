Catholic World News

Priest removed from ministry after taking ‘disturbing’ photos, Pennsylvania diocese says

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Thomas Derzack, who has served as national chaplain of the Catholic Slovak Federation, has also been “barred from diocesan school events and school property,” the Diocese of Allentown said in a statement.

