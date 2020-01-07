Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood increases its number of abortions by nearly 13,000, annual report reveals

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even as the overall number of abortions continues to decline, Planned Parenthood aborts more and more babies—a jump of 3.88% in 2018,’ according to National Right to Life News.

