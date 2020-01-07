Catholic World News

Tennessee bishop: ‘Congress and the President are playing with the emotions of the people of this nation’

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A divisive election year,” Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville tweeted. “North Korea is watching all this and now the assassination of the number 2 man in Iran. Prayers for the world during this time of unrest.” He added in an interview, “It just seems it could spark something and that it could be very difficult to control the aftermath. I think about all of the individuals I have known who have been harshly affect by being in wars. The PTSD, lost limbs, trauma.”

