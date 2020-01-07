Catholic World News

Kenyan Catholic leaders alarmed at increase in terror attacks

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The jihadist group Al-Shabaab is “hitting soft targets, which includes the churches,” said one Kenyan priest. “It’s a time bomb, and the government must act fast to ensure the people are safe.”

