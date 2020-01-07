Catholic World News

Indian bishops decry infant deaths in state hospitals

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Some 109 children have so far died at a government hospital in northern India since the beginning of December,” the Reuters news agency reported. “Separately, local media reported on Sunday that 219 infants had died in December at two government hospitals in the western state of Gujarat.”

