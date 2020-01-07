Catholic World News

Pax Christi decries killing of Iranian general

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1945, Pax Christi is a Catholic peace movement. Johnny Zokovitch, Pax Christi USA Executive Director, said, “This is another in a long string of failures by this administration to pursue diplomacy and act with prudence in addressing the complicated problems of the region, many of which have been exacerbated by or are the direct result of decades of bad decisions undertaken by the US in the Middle East.”

