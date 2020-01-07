Catholic World News

Iraqis have ‘big anxiety,’ archbishop says

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We prayed during the days of Christmas for peace on earth, and the timing of this revenge from America creates in us a big anxiety about what will happen,” said Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Yousif Thomas Mirkis of Kirkuk.

