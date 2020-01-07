Catholic World News

Pope, at Epiphany Mass, preaches on importance of worship

January 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On January 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord on the General Roman Calendar, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video). (In the dioceses of the United States and some other nations, the feast is transferred to Sunday.)

