Catholic World News

Methodists propose to split over same-sex marriage, clergy impasse

January 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The United Methodist Church, which has 12.7 million members (6.8 million of them in the US), is the second-largest American Protestant community (after the Southern Baptist Convention).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!