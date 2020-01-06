Catholic World News

Jesus is the only Savior, Pope tweets

January 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Salvation is in the name of Jesus,” Pope Francis tweeted on January 3, the memorial of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. “We must testify to this: He is the only Saviour.”

