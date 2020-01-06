Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: Reject euthanasia, assisted suicide, and abandonment of the sick

January 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, who recently said that he would “hold the hand” of someone undertaking assisted suicide, commented on the Pope’s Message for the World Day of the Sick.

