Following Trump speech, La Civiltà Cattolica editor recommends ‘ecumenism of hatred’ article
January 06, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, the influential Jesuit journal published an essay characterizing a political alliance between “evangelical fundamentalism and Catholic Integralism in the USA” as an “ecumenism of hatred”; Pope Francis recommended the article in 2019. On January 4, Father Antonio Spadaro, the journal’s editor and coauthor of the article, tweeted, “In Miami Speech, #Trump, in his first public appearance since the strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim #Suleimani, tells Evangelical Base: #God Is ‘on Our Side’ http://ow.ly/cXO730q6M7y. Perhaps it’s time for reading again this.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Jan. 06, 2020 10:18 AM ET USA
The cited essay comes across as a typical rant aimed at the target of the 50-year war against the "ultraconservative" straw man characterized so eloquently in academic publications such as the NJBC. I see nothing wrong in Catholics working toward promotion of the kingdom of God on earth in the here and now. I see nothing wrong in calling sin sin, and in opposing it in the here and now. Christ is the sole portal to the kingdom on earth and in heaven, even if some consider His way only implicit.