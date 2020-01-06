Catholic World News

Following Trump speech, La Civiltà Cattolica editor recommends ‘ecumenism of hatred’ article

January 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, the influential Jesuit journal published an essay characterizing a political alliance between “evangelical fundamentalism and Catholic Integralism in the USA” as an “ecumenism of hatred”; Pope Francis recommended the article in 2019. On January 4, Father Antonio Spadaro, the journal’s editor and coauthor of the article, tweeted, “In Miami Speech, #Trump, in his first public appearance since the strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim #Suleimani, tells Evangelical Base: #God Is ‘on Our Side’ http://ow.ly/cXO730q6M7y. Perhaps it’s time for reading again this.”

