Catholic World News

Pope appeals for self-control, dialogue amid heightened threat of war

January 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “War brings only death and destruction,” Pope Francis warned on January 5, as he spoke of a “terrible air of tension” in portions of the world. “I call upon all parties to fan the flame of dialogue and self-control, and to banish the shadow of enmity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!