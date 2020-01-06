Catholic World News

‘Conflict must be rejected,’ nuncio in Iran says

January 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We must believe in negotiation,” Archbishop Leo Boccardi said following the US airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. “Everyone must respect the rules of law.” Archbishop Boccardi, 66, has served as apostolic nuncio to Iran since 2013.

