Judge throws out theft charges against former archdiocesan official

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The official, Kenneth Gaughan, is the former assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Washington. The judge ruled that prosecutors improperly charged him in Maryland.

