Abortionist kept fetal remains in moldy boxes amid piles of rubbish, report says
January 03, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Curtis Hill issued a report on the discovery of 2,411 fetal remains from Indiana abortion clinics.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
