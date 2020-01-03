Abortionist kept fetal remains in moldy boxes amid piles of rubbish, report says

Catholic World News

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Curtis Hill issued a report on the discovery of 2,411 fetal remains from Indiana abortion clinics.

