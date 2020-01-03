Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo, other Catholics call on Hong Kong executive to end police brutality

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences and Archbishop of Yangon (Myanmar), was among the signatories of an open letter to Carrie Lam, the Catholic laywoman who is Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

