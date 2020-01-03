Catholic World News

Catholic scholars, activists weigh in on ‘Afghanistan Papers’

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Post published the Afghanistan Papers in December. “We have three administrations, from both parties, who have not been honest with the American people,” said Msgr. Stuart Swetland, a graduate of the US Naval Academy who is now president of Donnelly College in Kansas City. “That speaks to a fundamental corruption that has to be addressed.”

