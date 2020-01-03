Catholic World News

USCCB: Church in US ‘stands in solidarity with immigrants and refugees’

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “National Migration Week [January 5-11] is an opportunity for the Church to prayerfully unite and live out the Holy Father’s vision to welcome immigrants and refugees into our communities and to provide opportunities that will help them and all people of good will to thrive,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration.

