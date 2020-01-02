Catholic World News

Archdiocese of New Orleans staves off default

January 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The archdiocese, “which had an operating deficit of more than $14 million for 2018, shrank the deficit to under $1 million in its 2019 fiscal year,” according to the report. “It was the smallest operating deficit since 2011.”

