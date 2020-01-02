Catholic World News

Church crisis comes from abandoning God, adapting to culture, Cardinal Müller tells college students

January 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1947, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller was Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017. He made his remarks at a conference sponsored by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).

