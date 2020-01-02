Catholic World News

‘We pray for the conversion of every heart that hates,’ USCCB president says in New Year’s message

January 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In our neighborhoods and communities, violence and cruelty are a sad and ordinary reality of daily life,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles. “Still children in our country are killed each day in the womb, and many of our neighbors do not have what they need to lead a dignified life. Our politics and cultural discourse are often marked by anger and a merciless and unforgiving contempt for others … The rise of antisemitic violence in this country and around the world must be condemned along with the ongoing persecution of Christians. Protecting religious freedom and freedom of conscience should be among the highest priorities of every government.” This season we note with particular sadness the violent attacks on people of faith.

