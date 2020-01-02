Catholic World News

God enters the world in the least among us, Pope preaches as 2019 concludes

January 02, 2020

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of December 31, Pope Francis presided at Vespers, the Te Deum, Eucharistic adoration, and Benediction at St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).

