Pope pays private visit to Roman parish for friend’s funeral
January 02, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Maria Grazia Mara, who died at age 95, taught at the Patristic Institute Augustinianum.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
