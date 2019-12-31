Catholic World News

Morocco’s cardinal calls for synod on migration

December 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In my judgement, the most important extra-ecclesial question on which we must work together is the phenomenon of migration,” said Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero of Rabat.

